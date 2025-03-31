Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 59.5% in March

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $8.63 on Monday. 39,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,574. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

