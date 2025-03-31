Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.49. Novavax shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 1,039,722 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 1,621,772 shares during the period. Sanofi bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.