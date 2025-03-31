Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Issues Earnings Results

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE NMG opened at $1.46 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

