Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,353,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,229,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. This represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $60.78 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of -35.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

