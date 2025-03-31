Norges Bank Makes New $196.15 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 462,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,154,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $323.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

