Norges Bank Invests $203.38 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 610,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,375,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.40% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 336,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $335.74 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

