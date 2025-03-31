Norges Bank Invests $182.24 Million in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,391,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,242,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Fortis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fortis by 21.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,190,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,839,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 759,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,534,000 after buying an additional 319,884 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS opened at $45.23 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

