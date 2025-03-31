Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,283,808 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,283,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,149,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after buying an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,143,000 after purchasing an additional 947,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

