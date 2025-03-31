Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,569,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,645,000. Norges Bank owned 1.87% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

