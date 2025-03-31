Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 489,964 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 121.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

