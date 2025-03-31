Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,130 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of CubeSmart worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.03 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

