Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.69 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $581.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6,461.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $705.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.