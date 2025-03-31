Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NTR opened at $50.13 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

