Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in IQVIA by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $177.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $253.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.