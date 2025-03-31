Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,762,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NU by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in NU by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 362,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 84,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.