Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Centene by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.