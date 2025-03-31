NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 313,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,676,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 88,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. China Renaissance began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Down 3.8 %

NKE stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

