Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Trading Up 6.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08. 52,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 100,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nexxen International by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.