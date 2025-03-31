Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) vs. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Financial Review

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Next Technology and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 54.87% 50.18% Globant 6.86% 11.83% 8.09%

Volatility & Risk

Next Technology has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Next Technology and Globant”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $1.13 million 1.88 -$9.92 million N/A N/A Globant $2.42 billion 2.16 $158.54 million $3.72 31.85

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Next Technology and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Globant 0 5 12 0 2.71

Globant has a consensus price target of $219.71, suggesting a potential upside of 85.43%. Given Globant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Next Technology.

Summary

Globant beats Next Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

