Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 353,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nexalin Technology Trading Down 7.3 %

Nexalin Technology stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Nexalin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 187.59% and a negative net margin of 3,407.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Nexalin Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexalin Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexalin Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexalin Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexalin Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

