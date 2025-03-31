NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

NewtekOne has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.8% per year over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,772. The stock has a market cap of $316.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

