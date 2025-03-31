NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NEWTI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

