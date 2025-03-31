News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,046,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 733,296 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $29.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of News

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 121,970 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in News by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in News by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 208,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

