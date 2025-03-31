New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $147.08 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.09.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

