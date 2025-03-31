New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,309 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Digi International as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Digi International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Digi International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Digi International Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of DGII stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
