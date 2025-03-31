New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 375,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $54,396,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,387 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $267.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total transaction of $3,405,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,819 shares in the company, valued at $89,336,187.63. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,400,219. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

