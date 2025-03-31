New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 607,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

