New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $69,859,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $312.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

