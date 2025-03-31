New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,571,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $115,301,000.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $224.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.68.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

