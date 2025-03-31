New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

