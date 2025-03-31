New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7,507.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LNT stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

