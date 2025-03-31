NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,188 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

