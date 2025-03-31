NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in CF Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.