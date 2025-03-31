NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $916,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

