NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

