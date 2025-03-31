NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $755,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Inari Medical by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,543.89. This represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

