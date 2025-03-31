NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $95.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.