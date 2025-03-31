NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 771,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 698.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $22,531,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,677,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

