NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 862.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,777,000 after acquiring an additional 583,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $22,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 25.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,544,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 315,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.56 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 688.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.