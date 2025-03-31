NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

