NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,877 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 332,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $58.73 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

