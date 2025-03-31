NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after acquiring an additional 734,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

