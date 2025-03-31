NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,150 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 721,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $572,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $11.98 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.