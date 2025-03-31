National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 154,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 606,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,042.94. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 476,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.