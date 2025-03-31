Nano-X Imaging’s (NNOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 198.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 1,644,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,022. The firm has a market cap of $290.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.99. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 465.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

