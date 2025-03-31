Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Up 10.3% – Should You Buy?

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 137,653,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 242,904,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £6.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

