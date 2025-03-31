Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 314319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price objective on Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$105.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

