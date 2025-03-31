Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 60721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

MAU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

