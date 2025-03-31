Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,465 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 982.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 110,836 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $234.10 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

