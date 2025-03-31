Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Everest Group worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Everest Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $361.50 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $327.37 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.38.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.